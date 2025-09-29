AMMAN — Trade between Jordan and the United States reached JD2.157 billion during the first seven months of 2025, marking an increase from JD2.028 billion in the same period last year, according to official data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordan’s exports to the US market totalled JD1.261 billion by the end of July, representing a slight decline of 2.5 per cent compared to JD1.293 billion recorded during the first seven months of 2024.

Imports from the US rose sharply by 21.9 per cent, reaching JD896 million, up from JD735 million in the corresponding period last year.

Jordan’s trade surplus with the US stood at JD365 million by the end of July.

Exports to the US accounted for 24 per cent of Jordan’s total exports between January and July, with key products including garments, fertilisers, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, jewellery, food and animal products, IT services, and engineering industries.

Imports from the US were mainly concentrated in mineral products, transport equipment, machinery and electrical devices, grains, chemical products, medical equipment, food industry products, animal products, furniture, iron manufactures, used clothing, vegetable oils and fats, and wood products.

