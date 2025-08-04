AMMAN — The US’ recent decision to impose additional customs duties had given Jordan a competitive edge in the American market, according to Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah.

Qudah said that while Jordanian exports were subject to a 15 per cent tariff, it remains significantly lower than the tariffs imposed on other competing countries, boosting the relative competitiveness of Jordanian products, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

Over the past few months, Jordan had engaged in negotiations with Washington, ultimately securing the lowest tariff increase among countries with free trade agreements or trade surpluses with the US, Qudah said.

The minister also emphasised that Jordan’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US was crucial in securing this preferential treatment, with Jordan’s tariff rate capped at the lowest level, while other countries face tariffs ranging from 15 to 40 per cent.

Qudah also said "The new 15 per cent tariff would be applied on top of existing duties. However, because Jordan previously enjoyed zero tariffs under the FTA, the full 15 per cent now applies, still more favourable than the compounded tariffs faced by other countries."

He added that this tariff difference provides Jordanian exporters with a clear competitive advantage across multiple sectors in the US market.

