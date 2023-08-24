AMMAN — First Vice President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Jamal Rifai and Uganda’s non-resident Ambassador Isaac Biruma Sebulime on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the tourism, health and education sectors.

Rifai stressed the importance of benefiting from Jordan’s geographical location and safe environment in identifying target sectors and focusing on areas with promising opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. He referred to the need to overcome difficulties facing the flow of Jordanian-Ugandan trade by facilitating visa issuance procedures and exchanging trade delegation visits.

For his part, Sebulime expressed the Ugandan private sector’s desire to enhance economic and investment cooperation with Jordan, and to develop relations to reach a participatory approach, transforming Uganda into a gateway for Jordan to reach African markets.

