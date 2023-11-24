AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al Saud on Wednesday met Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadhli over joint initiatives to address water issues.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Water Council and the Fifth Arab Water Conference in Riyadh, Abu Al Saud underlined the key role of Jordanian-Saudi cooperation in water-related fields.

This cooperation serves as a cornerstone for advancing mutual efforts in the fields of water, environment, agriculture and climate, with the overall goal of achieving a secure and sustainable Arab water landscape, he said.

The ministers reviewed strategies to enhance water relations; including sharing insights to address common challenges such as water scarcity, climate change impacts, and joint exploration of non-traditional water resources such as desalination and reuse of treated water.

Abu Al Saud acknowledged Saudi Arabia's initiative in establishing the World Water Organisation, which aims to integrate global efforts to address water challenges through the exchange of technical experience, innovation, research and development, and the financing of priority projects.

Fadli emphasised the importance of the strategic relationship between the two kingdoms and the need to expand areas of joint cooperation.

