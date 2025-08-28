AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday received German Minister for International Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali Radovan, and her accompanying delegation at the Prime Ministry.

Talks during the meeting underscored the importance of boosting cooperation between the two countries across various fields, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The discussions also built on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Berlin in late July and his talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Talks further touched on regional developments and their repercussions, especially the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The two sides stressed the urgent need to end the war and intensify international efforts to ensure the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

