AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Jerash Eco-Tourism Village, a flagship project expected to open in mid-2027.

Hassan, accompanied by ministers, also paid a field visit to the northern Irbid Governorate, where he inspected a number of health, education, and community facilities in Irbid, the northern region, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The eco-tourism project, built on 210 dunums and overseen by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, will include a 55-room eco-hotel, a modern visitor center with conference halls, restaurants, and family facilities, as well as an integrated eco-park showcasing local products, the statement said.

Located in the mountains overlooking Jerash and Dibeen forests, the site aims to attract more visitors and extend tourist stays in the area.

During the ceremony, attended by ministers of local administration, tourism, and environment, Hassan stressed the importance of completing the project on time, saying it will provide "a unique and integrated eco-tourism experience" and strengthen the local tourism economy.

In Irbid’s Bani Kenanah District, Hassan, joined by the health minister, visited the Yarmouk Public Hospital, which serves around 250,000 patients annually.

He directed the construction of a new outpatient building, an expansion of dialysis services, and the provision of additional equipment and specialised medical staff, the statement said.

At Al Amal Center for Special Education, Hassan praised 25 years of work supporting people with disabilities through vocational training in tailoring, carpentry, and farming. He pledged government support for maintenance, upgraded facilities, and transport services for beneficiaries.

In a visit to Kufur Soum Secondary School for Boys, Hassan listened to teachers’ concerns and ordered maintenance to the facility as we as establishing a new computer lab, sanitation facilities, and solar-powered energy units for the school’s 450 students.

The tour concluded at the Kufur Soum Pomegranate Producers Cooperative, where Hassan lauded local initiatives producing 14 varieties of pomegranate products alongside farming, livestock, beekeeping, and dairy, according to the statement.

He directed further government backing to expand training programs and explore ways to replicate the cooperative’s model to create more sustainable jobs for local communities.

