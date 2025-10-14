AMMAN — The total value of payment transactions through the ‘eFAWATEERcom’ system reached JD11.57 billion since the start of 2025, with 55.19 million transactions, according to a report issued by Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC).

The September report showed an increase in the number of users over the past three months, reaching 4.9 million users in September, up 0.9 per cent from 4.85 million in August and JD4.81 million in July, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The number of billers on the system reached 652, offering 2,245 services.

The system recorded 6.45 million transactions in September, marking a 2.8 per cent decline compared with 6.64 million in August and 6.58 million in July.

The telecommunications sector topped transaction categories with 2.01 million transactions, followed by water and electricity with 1.78 million, government services with 1.28 million, e-wallets and payment service providers with 566,000 transactions.

Digital payments accounted for the majority of transactions with 5.24 million (81.3 per cent) compared with 1.21 million cash payments (18.7 per cent).

The total value of transactions reached JD1.4 billion in September, up 9.4 per cent from JD1.28 billion in August.

Government services topped payments by value at JD758 million, followed by e-wallets and payment providers at JD309 million, education at JD96 million, and water and electricity at JD91 million.

The average transaction value rose to JD217 in September, compared with JD192 in August and JD212 in July.

Meanwhile, CliQ payments grew by 73.2 per cent in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, while the number of transactions rose by around 109 per cent during that period, according to JoPACC data.

The total value of CliQ transactions reached JD14.5 billion from January through September 2025, up from JD8.37 billion in the same period of 2024, including JD1.87 billion in September alone, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The number of transactions more than doubled to 117.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared with 56.11 million in the same period of 2024, with 15.56 million transactions recorded in September alone.

The number of users reached 2 million in September, with 1.95 million individual users (97.2 per cent) and the rest being institutions.

Money transfers accounted for 71.4 per cent of CliQ transactions, standing at JD1.33 billion through 12.3 million transactions.

The average CliQ transaction value stood at JD120 in September, down from JD145 in September 2024.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

