AMMAN — First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Ahmad Khalaileh on Friday met with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. During a Beirut-held meeting, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations, especially parliamentary cooperation.

Issues of legislative cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments and their alignment in regional and international parliamentary forums, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday. Both sides reviewed the latest regional developments.

The parliamentary delegation led by Khalaileh participated in the Regional Arab Conference on Population and Development: Challenges and Prospects, Ten Years after the Cairo Declaration of 2013, which is currently taking place in Beirut.

