AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday pledged to fast-track priority development projects in Zarqa, utilising next year’s budget and decentralisation funds to ensure their timely implementation.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in Zarqa, Hassan reiterated the government’s commitment to working directly with citizens to identify key needs and set development priorities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The visit included laying the foundation stone for the new Zarqa Governorate Council headquarters and inaugurating a natural gas metering and reduction station in Hashemiyah.

“Creating employment opportunities remains a top priority,” Hassan said, stressing the government’s efforts to support the private sector by fostering a business-friendly environment.

He also outlined several measures already taken to stimulate growth and announced plans to expand these initiatives in the coming months.

Hassan also inaugurated the Hashemiyah natural gas station, which will supply factories with affordable energy.

The facility, with a capacity of 15,000 cubic metres per hour, is equipped with advanced technology for safety and efficiency and has room for future expansion.

The station is expected to reduce energy costs by 50-60 per cent compared with traditional fuels, enhancing the competitiveness of local industries and attracting further investments to the region.

To date, the project has generated 450 jobs for Jordanian engineers, technicians, and administrative staff trained to international standards, Hassan added.

The prime minister also directed ministers to accelerate the promotion of the Zarqa Industrial Zone project to maximise its economic potential.

The first phase is expected to be completed by mid-2025, paving the way for increased investment and job creation.

Hassan also announced the JD9 million expansion of Prince Feisal Hospital, set for completion in 2028, with funding secured and final approvals pending.

Hassan also outlined plans for infrastructure improvements and educational development in Zarqa, including the construction of new schools.

One key project is the Hashemiyah Vocational School, which will implement the advanced BTEC system to enhance technical education.

Hassan also announced plans to expand the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service between Zarqa and Amman, which currently serves 60,000 passengers per month, to accommodate growing demand.

The prime minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering governorate councils as key partners in local development.

He also announced plans to review local government legislation next year to enhance service delivery and promote sustainable development across the Kingdom.

Hassan also laid the foundation stone for the Zarqa Governorate Council headquarters — the first purpose-built facility of its kind in Jordan.

The 920-square-metre building will include meeting rooms and tailored facilities to support the council’s operations.

Hassan also commended His Majesty King Abdullah’s leadership in addressing regional and global challenges, underscoring Jordan’s resilience and strategic role on the international stage.

The prime minister also emphasised the importance of the Economic Modernisation Vision as the foundation for Jordan’s future development, pledging continued efforts to stimulate economic growth, empower citizens, and attract investment.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat announced that the Ministry is overseeing a project to establish a cooling, packaging, and storage centre for fruits and vegetables, valued at JD190,000, with completion expected in 2025.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh highlighted several key initiatives in the governorate, including the installation of solar panel systems for homes, municipalities, and places of worship, noting that the ministry will cover 30 per cent of the installation costs.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud highlighted ongoing projects to improve the water supply and reduce water loss in Zarqa and surrounding areas, including rehabilitating water networks and constructing a wastewater treatment plant in Zarqa, scheduled for completion in 2028.

The ministry is also working to expand drinking water and sanitation services to underserved areas, he added.

Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah outlined plans to build five new primary schools, one vocational school, and two secondary schools in the governorate over the next three years, adding that several schools will undergo maintenance.

Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri highlighted several development and service projects led by municipalities and the governorate council, including the Azraq landfill project, which will exceed JD13 million in cost.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat announced the establishment of two comprehensive government service centres in Zarqa and Russeifa, set to begin operations next year.

The centres will provide 120 government services and create 60 job opportunities, he added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

