AMMAN — The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF), which publishes The Jordan Times and Al Rai daily, and the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Monday discussed ways to reduce the foundation's monthly electricity costs through the use of renewable energy.

JPF Director General Heyam Karaki, EMRC Chairman Ziad Saidah and General Manager of the Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO) Hassan Abdullah, during a meeting, agreed that the foundation would submit an official request to JEPCO for the installation of solar energy systems.

JEPCO, in coordination with EMRC, would also streamline the necessary procedures to help JPF install the solar systems and reduce its electricity bill.

Both Saidah and Abdullah stressed the importance of JPF's transition to solar energy, noting that it would reduce monthly electricity costs and have a positive financial impact on the foundation.

Karaki praised the EMRC for its proactive approach in simplifying processes for citizens and national institutions in cooperation with electricity companies across the Kingdom.

She also praised the commission's efforts in promoting the use of renewable energy and JEPCO's ongoing support to national institutions in overcoming obstacles related to energy projects.

