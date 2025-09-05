AMMAN — The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) on Thursday urged citizens to avoid dealing with unlicensed delivery services for food and olive oil, warning that such practices pose risks to consumer health and product quality.

In a statement cited by Al Mamlaka TV, the JFDA said it cannot guarantee that unlicensed operators meet health standards for storage and transport, exposing consumers to potentially unsafe products.

The agency instructed authorities to block the promotion and distribution of food, olive oil and medical supplies by unlicensed businesses, noting that violators would face legal action.

On pharmaceuticals, the JFDA underlined that delivering medicines directly to consumers is prohibited under existing regulations, stressing that distribution is permitted only through pharmacies and hospitals, using licensed transport owned by drug warehouses and pharmaceutical companies.

Pharmacies remain the safest point of purchase, as they undergo routine inspections to verify compliance with storage and technical requirements, JFDA added.

