AMMAN — Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh on Wednesday held a series of meetings with senior executives from leading international companies on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh.

The meetings focused on exploring investment and cooperation opportunities within priority sectors outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision, according to a ministry statement.

During a meeting with Manish Pant, Executive Vice President for International Operations at Schneider Electric, Abu Ghazaleh discussed specialised training programmes aimed at enhancing Jordanian expertise in energy management, digital transformation, and automation.

The programmes aim to boost local technical skills and support the Kingdom’s transition to sustainable energy solutions, the statement said.

The minister also met with Beatrice Buffon, Chair and CEO of EDF Power Solutions, to review potential public–private partnerships in renewable energy projects. Abu Ghazaleh highlighted that Jordan offers a competitive legislative and incentive framework to attract green investments.

Talks with representatives of Wyld explored opportunities to link Jordan’s startup ecosystem with venture networks in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in the San Francisco Bay Area, fostering knowledge exchange and global exposure for Jordanian innovators.

In a meeting with Mohammad Naseer, CEO of Novalexi, Abu Ghazaleh discussed the company’s plans to expand operations in Jordan. The Saudi-based startup, founded by Jordanian expatriates, is developing an AI-powered platform for managing and documenting ideas and intellectual property.

The minister also held talks with Omar Abbosh, CEO of Pearson, focusing on expanding the company’s training programmes in Jordan, particularly in data centre management and advanced construction technologies. The initiatives aim to build youth skills and prepare them for future labour market demands, the statement said.

Abu Ghazaleh reiterated that Jordan’s participation in the conference underscores the Kingdom’s position as a secure and attractive investment destination in the region. He noted that the meetings reflect growing international confidence in Jordan’s business environment and its readiness to forge high-value partnerships in technology, energy, education and digital transformation.

He added that these engagements are part of ongoing national efforts to promote Jordan as a regional hub for trade, logistics, and energy, while attracting quality investments that create jobs and drive sustainable economic growth.

The ministry, he stressed, will follow up on the outcomes of these meetings to translate them into tangible projects and partnerships, the statement said.

In a separate meeting with Saeed Al Nahdi, CEO of Sumou Holding Group, discussions focused on the company’s interest in infrastructure, real estate development, and industrial projects in Jordan.

The Future Investment Initiative is one of the world’s leading economic forums, serving as a platform for dialogue on global economic transformation and future growth trends. This year’s edition features more than 600 speakers across 250 sessions, with over 8,000 participants from 90 countries, the statement read.

Jordan’s participation builds on its national efforts to enhance investor confidence and strengthen the Kingdom’s regional and international standing in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033, which prioritises attracting high-impact investments and generating sustainable employment opportunities.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

