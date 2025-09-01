AMMAN — The National Water Carrier project, which aims to desalinate and transport water from Aqaba to Amman, recorded significant progress in the first half of 2025, according to the government’s mid-year report on the executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, noted that the Cabinet approved the project’s commitment document along with technical annexes to the National Carrier agreement. Early works are underway, including technical design, topographic surveys, geotechnical testing, civil and environmental works, and the preparation of temporary facilities, the report said.

The water sector also secured a 31 million euros grant from the German Development Bank (KfW) to support the project, in addition to an agreement for the Hakma-Irbid wastewater project valued at JD11.38 million, also financed by KfW. Another deal was signed for the Northeast Balqa wastewater plant, funded with 60 million euros from the French Development Agency and a 15 million euro grant from the EU.

Other projects launched during the period include the rehabilitation of the Mustaba-Jerash water networks at JD7.03 million and the Tafilah water networks at JD6.1 million.

The report also cited the completion of five water harvesting tenders with a combined capacity of 750,000 cubic metres, meetings of the Jordanian-Syrian committee on the Yarmouk River Basin, projects to protect dam infrastructure, and the introduction of a water and energy management system to improve efficiency.

Further achievements included endorsement of an amended groundwater monitoring bylaw for 2025, the signing of an MoU to establish a specialised desalination plant in Tal Mantah, Mafraq, and 10 investment agreements in the central and southern Jordan Valley. Six agreements were also concluded with the private sector to transfer water distribution responsibilities to water users’ associations, alongside studies for establishing water harvesting nurseries in several governorates.

Additional agreements were signed to advance wastewater projects, energy efficiency improvements, and measures to curb illegal water use, saving an estimated 20 million cubic metres. A manual was also prepared to promote water consumption efficiency across sectors.

According to the report, key performance indicators for the water sector through the second quarter of 2025 showed drinking water quality at 99 per cent, regular irrigation supply at 68 per cent, and an average of 12 hours of regular water supply per week.

The mid-year report, issued by the Prime Ministry, outlined achievements under the 2023–2025 Economic Modernisation Vision and updates on its eight growth drivers: investment, life quality, Jordan as an international destination, sustainable resources, future services, sustainable environment, entrepreneurship and innovation, and high-value industries.

