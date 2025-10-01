AMMAN — The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday decided to raise the prices of unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline and diesel for October, while keeping the prices of kerosene and household gas cylinders unchanged.

Following international market trends in September, the committee set the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline at JD0.855 per litre, up from JD0.850 in September. Unleaded 95-octane gasoline was raised to JD1.080 per litre, compared with JD1.075 the previous month. Diesel will be sold at JD0.685 per litre, up from JD0.675 in September.

The price of kerosene remains at JD0.620 per litre, while a 12.5kg household gas cylinder continues to be sold at JD7, the committee announced, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The committee reviews global oil price movements monthly to adjust local fuel prices accordingly. The average price of Brent crude oil in September stood at approximately $68 per barrel, slightly lower than $68.2 per barrel in August.

Also on Tuesday, Ziad Saida, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), announced that the fuel price difference charge on electricity bills for October 2025 remains at zero, unchanged from the previous month.

