AMMAN — The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy on Sunday decided to maintain the prices of unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline and decrease the price of diesel for September, while maintaining the prices of kerosene and household gas cylinders.

Based on international market trends in August, the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline stays fixed at JD0.850 per litre for September, according to a Ministry of Energy statement.

The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline remains unchanged at JD1.075 per litres. Diesel will be sold at JD0.675 per litre in September instead of JD0.690 per litre for August.

The price of kerosene remains unchanged at JD0.620 per litre, while the price of a 12.5kg household gas cylinder stays fixed at JD7, the committee announced.

The committee meets monthly to review global oil price movements and adjust local fuel prices accordingly. The average price of Brent crude oil in August stood at approximately $68.2 per barrel, compared to $70.9 per barrel in July, the statement said.

Also on Sunday, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission Ziad Saida announced that the commission has decided to set the fuel price difference charge on electricity bills for September at zero.

Saida noted that the approved rate remains unchanged from that of August.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

