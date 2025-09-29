AMMAN — Government efforts led to an increase in Jordan’s national exports and maintained "good" growth rates despite regional challenges, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said on Sunday.

In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said that national exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries rose by 13.9 per cent in the first seven months of 2025, reaching JD2.214 billion compared with JD1.943 billion during the same period in 2024.

The GAFTA region ranked first in terms of receiving Jordan’s exports, followed by the US with JD 1.261 billion.

Barmawi noted that Jordanian exports to Syria witnessed "substantial" growth during the first seven months of this year, rising 400 per cent to JD130 million, up from JD26 million for the same period in 2024.

He attributed this increase to government efforts in coordination with Syrian authorities, and initiatives to support Syrian needs, enhance bilateral trade and address obstacles faced by traders.

Barmawi predicted that exports to Syria would continue to rise due to ongoing coordination with Syrian counterparts, joint efforts to boost bilateral trade, maximise the available opportunities, and implement and revise the trade agreement between the two countries.

The efforts aim to stimulate exchanges, and facilitate transit trade through Syrian territory following the reopening of Bab Al Hawa crossing between Syria and Turkey, the spokesperson said.

Barmawi added that Jordanian exports to Saudi Arabia rose 16.1 per cent to JD734 million, up from JD632 million last year, while exports to Iraq increased 11.7 per cent to JD525 million from JD470 million.

He noted that exports to non-Arab Asian countries grew 15.4 per cent, reaching JD1.077 billion compared with JD933 million previously.

Exports to the European Union also rose by 22 per cent to JD305 million from JD250 million in the first seven months of 2024.

Commodities that achieved growth in exports includes the clothing sector, which rose by 4.4 per cent to JD1 billion, chemical fertilisers, which grew by 9.5 per cent to JD577 million, potash, which saw an increase of 9.6 per cent to JD307 million.

Raw phosphate witnessed a rise of 6 per cent to JD317 million, and pharmaceutical preparations rose by 6.3 per cent.

