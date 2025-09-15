AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s UEG Green Hydrogen Development Holding Limited to conduct a feasibility study for a $1.155 billion green hydrogen production project in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh and United Energy Group Vice President Lei Guimin, according to a statement from the ministry.

The study will explore the potential for producing 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually for export, using desalinated seawater and renewable energy from key locations across Jordan. The project is expected to assess land requirements and define the main technical stages, with a focus on keeping production costs low, the statement said.

Kharabsheh said the MoU marks a significant step in advancing Jordan’s shift toward clean energy, and reflects the government’s commitment to supporting private sector involvement in green hydrogen development.

He noted that the ministry has already identified the proposed site for technical studies and expressed openness to further cooperation with the Chinese company in gas and petroleum sectors.

Guimin, for his part, expressed appreciation for the ministry’s trust and highlighted the company’s experience in the region, particularly in Iraq over the past two years, as a sign of its readiness to invest in Jordan.

The project is part of Jordan’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment and position itself as a regional hub for renewable energy and sustainable fuel production, the statement said.

The Cabinet approved in July a "comprehensive" framework aimed at accelerating the development of green hydrogen projects across the Kingdom.

The endorsed mechanism outlines a strategic vision to position the Kingdom as a "regional" hub for green hydrogen production, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources prepared the framework, which emphasises Jordan’s natural and regulatory advantages, and presents the Kingdom as an “attractive” destination for investment in this "emerging" sector.

The ministry described the framework for developing green hydrogen projects as a "strategic step towards positioning Jordan as a regional centre for green hydrogen production."

The ministry said at the time that the framework outlines a comprehensive national vision that leverages Jordan’s "abundant renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind power, as well as the country's vast, unutilised lands suitable for green hydrogen development."

