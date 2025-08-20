AMMAN — The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) is set to issue the first license for a drone operator this week.

Speaking to the public service TV, Al Mamlaka, CARC Chairman Haitham Misto said that the new drone regulations, set for 2025 and issued in accordance with Civil Aviation Law of 2007, will allow drones to be operated for various purposes across different sectors.

“The regulations were introduced to formally organise the use of drones in Jordan, particularly for photography, advertising, and other commercial activities,” Misto said.

He said that licenses will be granted only after applicants obtain necessary security clearances from relevant authorities. “These approvals will apply not only to the applicants but also to employees involved in drone operations, as well as to the locations where the drones are stored, operated, or manufactured.”

Misto added that the new regulations outline several approved purposes for drone licenses, including artistic and film production, advertising, tourism marketing, private event coverage, geographic surveying, building and facility cleaning, security surveillance, crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers and pesticides, small package delivery, and infrastructure inspection.

Misto also said that companies applied for licenses to operate drones in Jordan in April. “Three of these companies have completed the licensing process after the necessary regulatory steps were taken.”

“This progress is part of the ongoing initiatives by the National Council for Future Technology.”

Misto said that the companies intend to use drones for a variety of purposes, ranging from tourism and aerial photography to surveying and even cleaning high-rise buildings.

