AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on MOnday said that the wood and furniture industry is a "vital" sector, distinguished by its "high" added value and the quality stemming from the “skill and craftsmanship” of Jordanian labour, noting that the sector achieved "notable" performance over the past five years.

The sector includes 1,726 industrial establishments with total registered capital of around JD294 million, generating more than 8,000 direct employment opportunities, according to a JCI statement.

The annual output of the sector stands at around JD350 million, accounting for nearly 3 per cent of overall manufacturing production, while value added reached about 40 per cent of the total output during the 2014–2024, highlighting its central role in supporting the national economy and enhancing local production chains, the statement said.

The local market for wood and furniture industries reached around JD500 million, of which about JD286 million was destined for domestic consumption, representing 57 per cent of the total market, according to the JCI.

The sector offers a wide range of products, including home, office, and hotel furniture, doors and windows, supporting wood products, as well as packaging and storage solutions such as pallets and wooden crates.

In terms of exports, the sector’s shipments amounted to around JD38 million in 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent over the past five years and reaching 71 countries.

Saudi Arabia topped the list of importing countries with some JD22 million, accounting for 57.9 per cent of total exports, followed by Iraq with about JD5 million, or 13.7 per cent, while Kuwait and Palestine recorded similar shares of roughly 3 per cent each.

The sector holds untapped export opportunities worth around $21 million, of which nearly $13 million is targeted at the US market, especially for upholstered seating with wooden frames and bedroom furniture, highlighting significant potential to boost competitiveness of Jordanian exports in high-demand markets, the JCI said, citing World Trade Organisation (WTO) data.

The JCI noted that the wood and furniture industry is "well-positioned" to boost the presence of national products in local and international markets.

