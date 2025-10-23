AMMAN — The Arab Potash Company (APC) on Wednesday announced the signing of a long-term supply agreement with Belgian group Tessenderlo, one of the world’s largest producers of potassium sulphate fertiliser.

The agreement was signed by APC CEO Maen Nsour, Tessenderlo Group CEO Gert Gyselinck and APC Europe CEO Rashid Loubani during the “Argus Fertiliser Conference in Europe” in Lisbon, Portugal. The annual conference brings together leading producers and consumers from across the European fertiliser sector, according to an APC statement.

APC Europe, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, serves as the Arab Potash Company’s commercial and logistics arm in Europe. It is a cornerstone of the company’s expansion strategy, enhancing marketing and distribution operations, improving shipping and storage efficiency, and expanding its customer base in key markets, the statement said.

Under the agreement, APC would supply Tessenderlo with 100,000 to 120,000 tonnes of potash annually, with the contract automatically renewed each year.

The deal underscores the strength of the strategic partnership and European partners’ confidence in APC’s products, whose sales to Tessenderlo have steadily grown over the past three years, reaching approximately 90,000 tonnes in 2024.

