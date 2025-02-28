AMMAN: Arab Potash Company (APC) Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib and CEO Maen Nsour on Thursday discussed aspects for cooperation with French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison during his visit to the company.

The ambassador was briefed on the APC’s strategic plans and its "significant" role in the global fertiliser market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Hdaib highlighted the "strong" ties between Jordan and France, emphasising the APC’s commitment to expanding collaboration with French companies and exchanging expertise in potash and fertiliser manufacturing.

He noted that the APC is the sole producer of potash in the Arab world and ranks sixth globally.

The company exports over 90 per cent of its output to more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, with ongoing investment projects aimed at enhancing its global competitiveness, he added.

Nsour underscored the importance of the French market for APC, revealing that exports to France grew by 40 per cent during 2023 and 2024.

He expressed optimism for further growth and presented an overview of APC’s achievements.

The company is implementing a strategy focused on increasing potash production, expanding specialised fertiliser output, and driving innovation through research and development.

He also highlighted the APC’s commitment to sustainability by adopting environmentally friendly technologies that enhance resource efficiency and support global food security.

Grandmaison commended APC’s development and its role in meeting global fertiliser demand, affirming France’s interest in strengthening economic partnerships with the Kingdom.

He pointed to promising opportunities for deeper cooperation, particularly as France represents a key European market for the APC.

Both sides stressed the need for sustainable solutions to support farmers in addressing climate change and improving agricultural productivity.

They reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing economic dialogue and cooperation to expand trade and investment opportunities between Jordan and France.

