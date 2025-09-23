AMMAN — Ongoing expansion and rehabilitation works at the Amman Civil Airport would be completed by the end of this year, Director General of the Jordan Airports Company Ahmad Azzam said on Monday.

Azzam said that work is being implemented in line with the requirements of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, paving the way for the airport’s reoperation as one of Jordan’s backup airports, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The announcement came during a field visit by members of the Lower House’s Public Services and Transport Committee to the company’s headquarters, where MPs reviewed the services provided and challenges facing the airport’s operation and management.

Director of Amman Civil Airport Mohammad Amaireh said that the expansion will enhance the airport’s readiness, allowing it to resume operations effectively before the end of the year, adding value to the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

Chairman of the committee MP Ayman Badadweh stressed the importance of expediting the airport’s reoperation, referring to its strategic role in boosting Jordan’s air transport sector, promoting the country as a regional hub, and generating state revenues.

He also pointed out that the committee had previously approved the Civil Aviation Law to regulate and modernise the sector in line with the best international practices, reiterating the committee’s commitment to ongoing cooperation with relevant authorities to overcome obstacles and provide necessary support.

Badadweh added that the committee remains open to receiving all observations and proposals from stakeholders.

