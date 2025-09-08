AMMAN — Ajloun witnessed an “active” tourism movement on Thursday and Friday at its natural and archaeological sites, amid moderate weather conditions that positively impacted the local economy through restaurants and various tourism facilities.

Director of Ajloun Tourism Firas Khatatbeh said that the directorate continuously monitors tourist sites and their facilities, stressing ongoing coordination with local partners to improve services, infrastructure, and domestic tourism attraction.

He noted that the number of visitors to Ajloun Castle and the Mar Elias site exceeded 5,000 over the two days.

Director of the Ajloun Development Area Tareq Maaytah said that the Ajloun cable car project attracted more than 9,000 visitors on Thursday and Friday, adding that the project serves as a developmental gateway for many tourism, economic, and social fields due to its unique services and features.

Ajloun Forest Reserve Director Uday Qudah said that the reserve and its academy witnessed “remarkable” turnout during the two days, with 2,236 visitors on Thursday, including 2,074 Jordanians and 162 non-Jordanians, and 917 visitors on Friday, including 873 Jordanians and 44 non-Jordanians.

According to Qudah, occupancy rates at the eco-lodges reached 100 per cent on Thursday and 80 per cent on Friday.

He noted that the turnout reflects the reserve’s status as a key environmental and tourism destination, underscoring the need to intensify efforts to protect these sites and enhance their environmental activities to serve both visitors and the local community.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

