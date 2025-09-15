AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat on Saturday met with Turkish Ambassador to the Kingdom Yakup Caymazoğlu to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Turkey.

During the meeting, Khreisat highlighted the “deep-rooted historical” relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of facilitating the movement of Jordanian agricultural products through Turkey to European markets, according to a ministry statement.

He also stressed the need to expand trade, capitalise on investment opportunities, and leverage the comparative advantage of Jordanian agricultural products, as well as to enhance the exchange of expertise and the transfer of technology and knowledge.

For his part, Caymazoğlu stressed his country’s commitment to boosting trade cooperation, encouraging private sector investment, exploring available investment opportunities in Jordan, and enhancing partnerships between the private sectors of the two countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

