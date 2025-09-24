AMMAN — The Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) attracted 66 new investments worth around JD57 million during the first half of 2025, expected to generate about 2,000 job opportunities across various operational stages.

The investments included nine projects in the chemicals sector, six in plastics, two in pharmaceuticals, 20 in food industries, 14 in textiles, 10 in engineering industries, and five in paper and carton, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The investments were distributed as the following: 23 in Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Industrial Estate in Sahab, 22 in Al Hassan Industrial Estate in Irbid, 16 in Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate, four in Al Hussein Industrial Estate and one in Al Tafileh Industrial Estate.

JIEC Director General Omar Juwaid on Tuesday told Petra that the “success” in attracting investments during the first half of 2025 came as a result of the “competitive” investment environment offered by the estates, in addition to their strategic locations and incentives for investors.

He noted that 2025 has so far witnessed “notable” growth in industrial investments, coinciding with expansion works and tenders for new buildings in several estates to meet rising demand for developed land and ready-made facilities, under an ongoing plan to enhance their competitiveness nationwide.

Juwaid pointed to the near completion of the first phase of the Zarqa Industrial Estate, which spans 1,116 dunums, saying: “It is one of the corporation’s most strategic projects due to its major role in supporting the national economy and advancing sustainable industrial development.”

He said the Zarqa Industrial Estate will be the first green industrial city not only in Jordan but in the entire region, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to global environmental standards and the best practices in sustainability.

It will provide a modern and balanced industrial environment that integrates innovation and technology with the preservation of natural resources and improved quality of life in surrounding areas, Juwaid added.

He added that the JIEC board has recently approved special investment incentives to encourage the first projects in Zarqa, including discounts ranging from 20 to 40 per cent on developed land prices for investors purchasing the first 100 dunums.

