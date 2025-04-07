AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir on Saturday called for a meeting of the boards of the industrial chambers on Sunday to discuss the implications of the US president’s decision to impose a 20 per cent customs tariff on Jordanian exports to the US.

Jaghbir said that the meeting would also go over suitable solutions to address the consequences of this decision, according to a JCI statement.

He explained that the US decision to impose tariffs on a number of its trade partners, including Jordan, necessitates "immediate" actions to support the national industry.

Jaghbir, who is also president of the Amman Chamber of Industry, noted that the government and private sector are working in "close" coordination to enhance domestic production capabilities and boost competitiveness.

He stressed that the Kingdom must adopt policies that ensure balance in trade relations.

Jaghbir highlighted the resilience of Jordanian industry, which has proven its ability to compete despite various challenges.

He pointed out that Jordan’s trade balance with the US recorded a surplus of JD877 million ($1.24 billion) in 2024.

Jordan’s exports to the US in 2024 reached JD2.208 billion ($3.12 billion), up from JD1.958 billion ($2.77 billion) in 2023, marking an increase of 12.8 per cent, the statement added.

Jaghbir described the US decision as a "clear message that nations must protect their industries and strengthen local production."

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

