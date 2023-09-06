AMMAN — Minister of the Interior Mazen Faraya on Tuesday stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and emphasised that the rule of law exceeds security concerns.

It covers all aspects of life and requires a systematic approach in addressing various issues, he added.

During his visit to Zarqa Governorate, in discussions with administrative officials, security and executive councils and a group of young citizens, Faraya focused on the political modernisation system and efforts to improve administrative, economic, security, social and cultural development, as well as encouraging political engagement.

The minister also stressed the importance of fostering a sense of citizenship, through ensuring justice, equal opportunities and the impartial application of law, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

