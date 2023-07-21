AMMAN — Hotel occupancy rates of all categories this weekend reached 69 per cent in Amman, 52 per cent in the Dead Sea, 55 per cent in Aqaba and 26 per cent in Petra, Vice President and Spokesperson for Jordan Hotels Association (JHA) Hussein Hilalat said on Thursday.

Hilalat told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that five- and four-star hotel occupancy rates in Amman reached 57 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, occupancy rates of five-star hotels in the Dead Sea stood at about 55 per cent and reached 48 per cent in four-star hotels, he added. The JHA official further noted that the occupancy rate of five-star hotels in Aqaba reached 63 per cent, with 58 per cent in the port city's four-star hotels, adding that rates reached 35 per cent and 33 per cent in Petra’s five- and four-star hotels, respectively.

