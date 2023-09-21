AMMAN — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in cooperation with the British Council, signed a cooperation agreement meant to support the development of Jordan's higher education institutions. Azmi Mahafzah, minister of education, higher education and scientific research, signed on behalf of the ministry, while Alex Lambert, director of the British Council in Jordan and the Levant, represented the British Council.

The ceremony at the Queen Rania Centre for Information Technology also featured British Ambassador Bridget Brind, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The agreement focuses on raising the standards of teaching and learning, improving the quality of scientific research and aligning these efforts with global best practices to address national priorities. This agreement falls within the British Council's Going Global Partnerships project, which promotes the exchange of academic expertise and best practice in higher education between the UK and Jordan.

