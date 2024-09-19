Lebanon's Hezbollah group said 20 of its members were killed, with a source close to the group saying they died in walkie-talkie blasts blamed on Israel.

The group sent separate death notices for each member from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, saying they had been killed "on the road to Jerusalem" -- the phrase used to refer to fighters killed by Israel. "The 20 Hezbollah members were killed by walkie-talkie explosions" a day earlier, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.