AMMAN — The Ministry of Education is set to launch its healthy school meal programme on September 17, according to Education Ministry Spokesperson Ahmad Masaafah.

The programme will provide a targeted 100,000 students from kindergarten through the sixth grade with date bars or high-protein biscuits, and will also create productive kitchens.

“The programme aims to improve the nutritional status and wellbeing of public school students as well as improve their readiness to learn,” Masaafah said.

Masaafah told The Jordan Times that the meals prepared by productive kitchens include one pastry, one piece of fruit and one cucumber.

“There are currently 11 productive kitchens situated across eight governorates,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the programme also supports local communities by creating over 400 job opportunities, most of which are occupied by women.

The programme annually provides meals to around 500,000 students in schools across 34 education directorates, he said.

