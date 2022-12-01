The government’s fuel pricing committee on Wednesday decided to raise the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for December.

The price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will increase by JD0.01 in December, selling at JD0.920, compared with JD0.910 in November.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will go up by JD0.015 to reach JD1.170 in December, versus JD1.155 in November, according to an Energy Ministry statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of one litre of diesel will see an increase of JD0.035 in December to reach JD0.895 from November’s JD0.860.

Under government directives, the committee decided to maintain the price of kerosene at JD0.860 per litre despite its international price standing at JD0.880.

Kerosene is used by many Jordanian households during the winter for heating purposes.

The price of gas cylinders will remain at JD7 as usual.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

The committee said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for December.

Also on Wednesday,the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for December at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, according to Petra.

