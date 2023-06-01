AMMAN — The prices of unleaded 90-octane gasoline, unleaded 95-octane gasoline, and diesel will decrease, while the price of kerosene and gas cylinders will maintain unchanged during June, based on a decision by the government’s fuel pricing committee on Wednesday.

Based on the committee's decision, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will see a decrease of JD0.05 in June, selling at JD0.900, compared with JD0.950 during last month.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also drop by JD0.045 to reach JD1.140 in June, against JD1.185 in May.

The price of one litre of diesel will decline by JD0.040, selling at JD0.715 compared with JD0.755 in May.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged at JD0.620, and the price of gas cylinders will remain at JD7 as usual.

This reduction in the price of diesel for June marks the fifth decrease in diesel prices this year.

The decision came during the committee’s monthly meeting to determine the prices of fuel derivatives locally for the period of June 1 to 30, reviewing international prices of crude oil and oil derivatives during May and April.

Also on Wednesday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for June at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, which is the same value for May.

