AMMAN — The digital transformation platform “Tareeq”, which was launched by the non-profit organisation “Siren Associates” in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate (PSD) and the Arab Women Organisation (AWO) in Mafraq Governorate on August 4, has received, over a span of 20 days, some 1,352 requests for help and guide to protect them against cybercrime.

Head of digital transformation at the organisation Sara Ala’a said that all messages are being dealt with in complete confidentiality, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The platform aims to help the visitors in understanding cybercrime, offers a guide to protect them against cybercrime and helping in the victims of such crimes, she said, noting that the platform is provided with a virtual assistant, which connects the individual with the service provider and adding that requests from 270 people have been dealt with so far.

The platform can connect the service seeker with the PSD in complete confidentiality for those who want to remain anonymous, she said.

Rand Tabishat, the programme coordinator at Siren Associates’ Jordan, said that figures showed that 80 per cent of the victims of cybercrime are girls and women, and added that studies made during the project indicated that public trust in the PSD’s official ads reached 90 per cent.

