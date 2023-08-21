AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday endorsed the framework for accrediting non-Jordanian higher education institutions and conducting equivalency assessments for their 2023 degrees.

The primary objective of this system is to establish clear regulations governing the formation of accreditation and equivalency committees, as well as streamlining procedures for individuals seeking equivalency through the ministry‘s official website, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Council of Ministers also decided to retire Najwa Qabilat, Education Ministry Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

