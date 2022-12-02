The Cabinet on Wednesday night approved amendments to the government institution restructuring law for 2022.

The bill follows a Royal Decree to establish the Government Communications Ministry, and aims to address issues in regulating relations between the ministry and various government media institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The draft, approved during the session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, seeks to bring harmony to regulations concerning the media, print materials, publications and the press.

