AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture and Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a project aimed at organising the agricultural sector by strengthening the value chains of agricultural alliances.

Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat stressed that this memorandum aims to set a partnership between both parties to develop value chains for agricultural alliances that include cooperatives, companies, associations and unions, particularly to reduce operational costs and accelerate project implementation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The agreement is in line with the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture for 2022-2025, he said.

JEDCO CEO Abdulfattah Al Kayed highlighted the corporation's efforts in designing and implementing a wide range of private sector-oriented development programmes in various industrial, agricultural and service sectors.

The goal is to align Jordanian products with global demand by providing technical and financial support to start-ups and SMEs to promote their sustainability and expansion, he said.

