AMMAN — Only one quarter of the Jordanian population are optimistic about the current government, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Strategic Studies (CSS).

The CSS on Tuesday announced the findings of the Centre’s public opinion poll, the fifth of its kind since Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh’s appointment 30 months ago.

The survey is intended to evaluate the public’s view of the past two and a half years of government measures, CSS Director Zaid Eyadat told the press.

“The past three governments experienced difficult turmoil in the region and the difficultly of the pandemic internally, which obviously took a toll on people’s opinions and the results of the survey,” Eyadat explained.

Turning to the survey results, the CSS director said that 60 per cent of Jordanians are “not optimistic” about the Jordanian economy.

“The majority of Jordanians [74 per cent] believe most social matters are going in a negative direction because of the deteriorating economic situation, price hikes, rising numbers of poverty and unemployment and the corruption,” according to the survey.

As a result, 61 per cent of Jordanians believe that their current economic situation is worse than what it was 12 months ago, the survey found.

Meanwhile, only 37 per cent stated that they trusted the government and the current premier, the CSS survey revealed.

Furthermore, 73 per cent said that they do not keep current with government actions, according to the survey.

Turning to political parties, the survey found that 86 per cent of citizens believe that partisan political action was unsuccessful in the past.

“Only 1 per cent of the surveyed said that they are willing to join any existing political parties,” the survey revealed.

Meanwhile, only 4 per cent stated that they had heard of any newly established political party, while a meagre 3 per cent stated that they follow the activities of political parties.

Only 1 per cent of Jordanians are actively considering joining a political party, the survey showed.

Among those surveyed, 93 per cent expressed trust in the General Intelligence Department. The Jordanian Armed Forces and the Public Security Directorate also had the confidence of the vast majority of those surveyed, at 92 per cent each.

The survey also noted that 90 per cent of citizens are unfamiliar with the public sector modernisation roadmap.

Among those familiar with the government’s plan to modernise the public sector, 42 per cent believe that the government will fail to implement any changes.

Only 8 per cent of Jordanian youth believe that the government will succeed in implementing all items aimed at modernising the public sector, according to the survey.

Further, the survey showed that 87 per cent of Jordanians do not believe that they can trust others.

Instead, 94 per cent stated that they trusted their families, followed by their friends and neighbours at 68 per cent.

Trust in the tribe came in fourth place with 65 per cent, according to the CSS poll.

The survey was distributed to 1,200 individuals in various parts of the Kingdom from April 25 to 29. A total of 607 individuals responded.

The findings were announced during a CSS press conference at the centre’s headquarters at the University of Jordan.

