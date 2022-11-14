RIYADH - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and the Saudi Ministry of Tourism signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding for boosting tourism cooperation.

The MoU, inked by the Kuwaiti Minster of Information, Culture Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmad Al-Khatib, stipulated that the two sides would bolster cooperation in the tourism sector, namely regarding relevant legislations concerning hotels, leisure facilities, statistics, exhibitions and other sections.

The two sides will cooperate regarding permits for tourism installations, developing tourist sites and at various other levels.

It also indicated that they would exchange information, expertise, publications, films and organize joint research projects.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).