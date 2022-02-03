TOKYO: Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed strong bilateral ties during a telephone call held on Feb. 3, the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said in an official statement.

Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners and expressed his intention to foster close ties with Crown Prince Mohammed.

In response, Crown Prince Mohammed congratulated Kishida on his appointment as Prime Minister and expressed his renewed hope for strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

During the talks, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his appreciation for the secure supply of oil from Saudi Arabia to Japan and stated that Japan seeks to cooperate with Saudi Arabia as it plays a leading role in stabilizing the international oil market as a member of the OPEC +.

Kishida also stated that Japan will support Saudi Arabia’s efforts towards the diversification of its industry and its domestic economic and social reforms.

In response, Crown Prince Mohammed stated that he would like to strengthen further bilateral cooperation across a wider range of areas beyond the energy area under the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 framework and that Saudi Arabia will contribute towards realizing the stabilization of the international oil market.

“Both leaders exchanged views on regional issues in the Middle East, including the situation in GCC countries, Iran and Yemen, and shared the view to continue close cooperation.

They also exchanged views on North Korea, including its nuclear and missile activities and affirmed that they would continue to coordinate in dealing with North Korea, including on the abductions issue, according to the statement.

* This article originally appeared on arabnews.jp. Click here to read it.