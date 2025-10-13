Expo 2030 Riyadh offered a glimpse of the next World Expo with the ‘From Osaka to Riyadh’ cultural showcase at the Expo Arena Matsuri in the Japanese city, reported SPA.

The event drew 15,000 attendees and brought together leading Saudi and Japanese performers in a dynamic blend of music and culture.

The show featured top talent from both nations, delivering a dynamic mix of music and performance, it stated.

High-energy sets, reimagined cultural expressions, and striking light, laser, and hologram effects transformed the stage into a powerful showcase of both nations’ spirit of collaboration and global engagement.

As one of the final highlights before the October 13 closing ceremony, it symbolised the transition to Riyadh as the next World Expo host city and set the stage for the BIE flag handover, which formally transfers host city responsibilities to the kingdom.

The event also demonstrated Riyadh’s readiness to host large-scale international gatherings as it prepares for Expo 2030, said the SPA report.

Running from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh is set to welcome over 42 million visits from 197 countries and 29 organizations.

Spanning 6 million sq m and structured around five thematic zones, the event will explore forward-looking solutions for a more sustainable and inclusive future, stated the report.

Under the theme ‘Foresight for Tomorrow,’ Expo 2030 Riyadh will serve as a global platform for innovation and collaboration. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a permanent global village, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, the Kingdom, and the wider world, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

