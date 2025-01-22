The UAE's two tranche Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) auction of 1.1 billion dirham ($299.5 million) was oversubscribed more than six times and received bids worth 6.91 billion dirhams ($1.88 billion) for the three-year and five-year tranches, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The tranche maturing in May 2027 carried a yield of 4.32% while the tranche maturing on September 2029 carried 4.43%, representing a spread of 7 and10 basis points (bps) above US Treasuries with similar maturities at the time of the auction.

The issuance was part of the government's Sharia-compliant treasury bonds programme for the first quarter of 2025.

Islamic T-Sukuk are asset-backed Islamic Sharia-compliant financial instruments whose profit and payment at maturity mainly rely on the performance of the issuer’s assets.

The UAE government began issuing dirham T-bonds in 2022, and T-sukuk in 2023 to diversify its funding resources.

In 2024, the volume of sukuk issued by UAE-based issuers reached $14.4 billion, according to S&P Global Ratings.

