Qatar - Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), a leading logistics provider in the MENA region, has announced the approval of a Sharia-compliant Sukuk program worth QR2 billion during its extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

This initiative aims to diversify the company’s funding sources and strengthen its position as a leader in logistics and supply chainsolutions.

Emphasising the significance of the Sukuk program in achieving the company’s long-term strategic goals, GWC Chairman Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani said, “Our strategy focuses on diversifying funding sources while maintaining strong operational performance. We are committed to reinforcing our leadership in logistics, enhancing business agility, and mitigating potential risks. Sustainability and support for small and medium enterprises remain central to our mission, as they are vital to Qatar’s economic growth.”

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted GWC’s recent milestones, including the establishment of its subsidiary, GWC Energy Services, in 2023. The subsidiary provides specialised logistics solutions to support Qatar’s expanding LNG sector. The North Field Expansion Project, expected to increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity by 85 percent by 2030, underscores the company’s alignment with the nation’s strategic energy goals.

In 2024, GWC expanded its operations into Oman with the launch of its wholly owned FLAG logistics hub in Khazaen Economic City, further strengthening its footprint across the GCC.

GWC Group Managing Director Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani highlighted the role of strategic partnerships in the company’s expansion strategy. Notable agreements include a head of terms signed with GFH Financial Group to develop 200,000 square meters of Grade ‘A’ logistics facilities in key Saudi Arabian cities—Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. GWC has also signed an MoU to develop 100,000 square meters of logistics facilities at Ras Al-Khair Industrial Port in Saudi Arabia.

“These collaborations reflect GWC’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and enhancing our competitive edge to sustain leadership in the logistics sector,” Sheikh Abdulla noted. “We are actively contributing to Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030,” Sheikh Abdulla said.

GWC continues to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through initiatives such as Al Wukair Logistics Park. Spanning 1.5 million square meters, the park is dedicated to light industrial infrastructure designed to meet warehousing and distribution needs. Its first two phases have already attracted a significant number of MSMEs, bolstering Qatar’s position as an attractive destination for small businesses.

