Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills and Islamic sukuks with maturities of 7 days, 35 days, 98 days, 189 days, 245 days, and 360 days. The issuance amounted to a total of QR2bn.

The Qatar Central Bank said yesterday in a post on X, that the issuances of treasury bills were as follows: QR300m for 7 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 5.7758 percent, QR500m for 35 days (tap issuance) with an interest rate of 5.8030 percent, and QR500m for 98 days (tap issuance) with an interest rate of 5.8171 percent, and QR500m for a period of 189 days (tap issuance) with an interest rate of 5.7678 percent, QR500m (tap issuance) with an interest rate of 5.7171 percent, and QR200m (new issuance) with an interest rate of 5.5998 percent.

The total private bids in treasury bills and Islamic sukuks amounted to QR7.4bn.

