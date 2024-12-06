NEW DELHI-- India and Egypt on Thursday agreed to cement bilateral ties after holding extensive talks on issues of mutual concern including regional and global issues. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that as part of the 13th Round of India-Egypt Foreign Office Consultations, both the sides held extensive talks. "The discussions reviewed the entire gamut of India-Egypt bilateral relations with a renewed commitment to strengthen the Strategic Partnership.

Both sides also discussed avenues for further deepening of existing relations in political, economic, and socio-cultural areas," the statement said.

Both the sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest.

Today's discussions will contribute to further strengthening the India-Egypt bilateral partnership as both the sides enjoy warm and friendly relations based on historic and civilizational linkages, the statement said. During the talks, the Indian side was headed by Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs Arun Kumar Chatterjee while Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs of Egypt Ambassador Ahmed Shaheen represented the other side.

