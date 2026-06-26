Driving Sustainable Long-Term Value for Clients via the Innovative "Invesurance" PhilosophyHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 26 June 2026 - YF Life Insurance International Limited (YF Life) has once again been recognized at the Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) Insurance Excellence Awards 2026, clinching the prestigious "Outstanding Application of Diversified Investment Strategies" Award1. This accolade reaffirms YF Life's leadership in insurance investment landscape, underscoring the company's success in leveraging systematic asset allocation to generate long-term value for clients for its clients through its unique "Invesurance" (Insurance + Investment) philosophy.
Mr. Dennis Luk, Chief Investment Officer of YF Life, stated: "We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition for the second consecutive year. At the core of YF Life's investment strategy is the profound integration of 'insurance' and 'investment'. Moving beyond traditional models, we utilize a dynamic, multi-asset allocation framework that spans fixed income, public equities, and private markets. Under our '1+N' architecture, we partner with Barings2 to manage high-quality bond portfolios, while simultaneously collaborating with leading global asset management institutions to deploy capital across private equity and alternative investments. This strategic approach optimizes risk-adjusted returns and effectively mitigates market volatility."
YF Life's financial strength continues to be validated by leading international rating agencies. Following eight consecutive years of receiving an "A-" (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating from Fitch, YF Life has also secured its "A3" Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) from Moody's. These milestones are a testament to YF Life's robust financial position, prudent capital management, and stringent risk-control capabilities.
Looking ahead, YF Life remains committed to deepening its "Invesurance" philosophy. The company will continue to focus on delivering sustainable and stable asset growth for clients, further building a forward-looking and resilient wealth management blueprint.
Organized by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the Insurance Excellence Awards aim to honor outstanding enterprises within the insurance sector, recognizing industry peers who consistently innovate and enhance the quality of their products and services. This year, more than 10 awards were presented following a rigorous selection process conducted by a panel of professional judges.
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[1] https://features.hkej.com/template/features/html/isa2026/index.html
[2] https://www.barings.com/en-hk/guest
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YF Life Insurance International Ltd.