Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) is the sovereign wealth fund and strategic investment arm of the Government of Ethiopia, serving as the manager of a diversified portfolio of state-owned enterprises with the mission of driving national economic transformation. Established in 2014, EIH oversees key assets across finance, infrastructure, energy, logistics, industry, and agriculture, working to enhance the efficiency of state-owned assets and attract both domestic and international investment. EIH currently manages around 30 enterprises, including some of the country's most prominent companies such as Ethiopian Airlines, Ethio Telecom, the Development Bank of Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE).

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading digital platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and more than 90,000 pickup points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers.

