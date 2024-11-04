Watsons Singapore Launches Inaugural Get Active Event

Watsons Singapore is part of AS Watson Group, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 16,500 stores under 12 retail brands in 29 markets, with over 130,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2023, AS Watson Group recorded revenue of US$23 billion. Every year, it is serving over 5.5 billion shoppers via its O+O (Offline plus Online) technology-enabled platforms. Watsons is the leading O+O (Offline plus Online) health and beauty retailer in Asia, currently operating 8,000 stores and more than 1,500 pharmacies in 16 Asian, European and Middle-East markets. Watsons is named as the No.1 Personal Care and Beauty retailer in Asia*, providing personalised advice and counselling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, DO GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group. In Singapore, Watsons has received other accolades and awards including Retail App of the Year 2024 (Singapore), Omnichannel Strategy of the Year 2023 (Singapore) and Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year (Singapore) consecutively from 2021 to 2024 by Retail Asia Awards, and Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy at the prestigious Employee Experience Awards 2023. *Campaign Asia-Pacific's Top 50 Brands survey with 10,000 respondents across 6 Asian countries

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.