BANGKOK/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire 29 May 2026 -The agreements were signed at the Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum and the Vietnam-Singapore Technology Connectivity Forum, held as part of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's official visits to the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Singapore, and the Republic of the Philippines from May 28 to June 1, 2026.In Thailand, Vinpearl announced the expansion of its strategic partnerships with Agoda and AirAsia MOVE to strengthen the international presence of its integrated tourism, hospitality, and entertainment ecosystem.Through Agoda, one of the world's largest online travel platforms, Vinpearl aims to optimize business performance across its tourism, hospitality, and entertainment portfolio while expanding its reach in key markets including Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, Australia, and long-haul international traveler segments. The partnership also marks a new milestone for VinWonders, with its integrated leisure and hospitality products now being offered directly through Agoda's global platform.The partnership with AirAsia MOVE is designed to broaden international access to Vinpearl and VinWonders hospitality, leisure, and entertainment offerings in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Da Nang-Hoi An through one of the region's leading digital travel platforms. Via AirAsia MOVE, travelers can conveniently book flights, accommodations, and attractions within a single itinerary, making it easier to choose integrated Vinpearl and VinWonders experiences when visiting Vietnam.With access to a network of more than 700 airlines and over one million hotels worldwide, AirAsia MOVE is expected to further strengthen the visibility of the Vinpearl and VinWonders ecosystem among international travelers, while also enhancing Vietnam's appeal as a destination for visitors from ASEAN and other key global markets.In Singapore, Vinpearl also signed partnership agreements with BeMyGuest and GlobalTix, two of the Asia-Pacific region's leading technology and distribution platforms for travel experiences.Supported by extensive partner networks and some of the region's most diverse travel product portfolios, these collaborations are expected to strengthen the presence of the VinWonders brand across Southeast Asia, China, and India, while expanding international access to unique experience offerings in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Da Nang.Through these agreements, the partners will leverage their respective strengths in technology, distribution, and customer ecosystems to progressively expand the international footprint of Vinpearl and VinWonders while enhancing the global appeal of Vietnamese tourism.said:said:, said: "The partnerships with Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest, and GlobalTix mark another milestone in Vinpearl's strategy to internationalize its tourism, hospitality, and entertainment ecosystem while expanding the presence of Vinpearl and VinWonders accommodation, leisure, and experience offerings across global travel platforms.Hashtag: #Vinpearl

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About Agoda

Agoda is a global online travel platform offering more than six million accommodation options, including hotels, resorts, apartments, and vacation villas, as well as flight bookings, travel activities, and related travel services. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG). The platform operates in 39 languages, provides 24/7 customer support, and employs more than 7,500 people worldwide.



About AirAsia MOVE

AirAsia MOVE (MOVE) is the digital travel platform of Capital A Group and has been recognized by the World Travel Tech Awards as Asia's Best Travel Booking App for three consecutive years since 2023. Focused on building a comprehensive travel ecosystem, MOVE delivers affordable, seamless, and personalized travel experiences across Southeast Asia and international markets.



The platform currently connects travelers to more than 700 airlines and over one million hotels worldwide while offering a wide range of services including attraction tickets, airport transfers, travel insurance, and integrated travel products. AirAsia MOVE also enhances user experience through its loyalty program and AskBo, an AI-powered travel chatbot.



About BeMyGuest

BeMyGuest is a Singapore-based travel technology company founded in 2012, specializing in booking and distribution solutions for attractions, tours, and travel experiences across the Asia-Pacific region. Its ecosystem includes the Distribution Network and Xplore Booking System, which support sales management, multi-channel distribution, and digital operations for thousands of partners in the experience tourism industry. BeMyGuest is connected to numerous online travel platforms and international distribution partners while providing multilingual solutions and flexible pricing models for integrated systems.



About GlobalTix

GlobalTix is a global technology and distribution platform for attractions, tours, and travel experiences, headquartered in Singapore with operations across multiple Asia-Pacific markets. Founded in 2013, GlobalTix enables attractions and experience operators to connect with travel agencies, online travel platforms, and international distribution partners through a unified platform. Its partners include major brands such as Mount Faber Leisure Group, Taman Safari Indonesia, Mandai Wildlife Group, National Gallery Singapore, and Singapore Airlines.





About Vinpearl

Vinpearl is Vietnam's leading hospitality, tourism, and entertainment brand, currently operating 60 properties across 20 provinces and cities nationwide. Its ecosystem includes a network of five-star hotels and resorts with more than 17,500 rooms; 15 VinWonders theme parks featuring attractions for visitors of all ages; six world-class golf courses; and three VinPalace convention and performing arts centers. The portfolio also includes two semi-wildlife conservation and care parks, an equestrian academy, and million-dollar live-action performance shows in destinations such as Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, attracting millions of visitors each year.







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