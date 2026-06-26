VinEnergo is a leading Vietnamese energy developer focused on investing in and developing large-scale energy projects to accelerate the sustainable energy transition in Vietnam and across the region. With innovation at the core of its strategy, VinEnergo develops projects that deliver positive socio-economic impact while leading the deployment of integrated solutions that combine renewable energy, baseload power, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to build a greener, more stable, and more reliable energy system.

Ms. Tetchi Capellan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of SunAsia Energy (second from left), and Mr. Nguyen Anh Khoa, CEO of VinEnergo (second from right), sign the agreement between the two companies in the presence of Ms. Sharon Garin, Secretary of Energy of the Philippines, and Mr. Lai Thai Binh, Ambassador of Vietnam to the Philippines.

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